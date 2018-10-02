The fascinating story behind who drew the iconic sketches in Titanic.

Well.

There is a very fun fact about the Titanic I only just discovered and ever since I’ve been shouting it at passersby on the street.

The iconic 1997 film, Titanic, directed by James Cameron and starring a 22-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and a 21-year-old Kate Winslet was the first film in history to gross more than one billion dollars. It held the title as the highest grossing film of all time until 2010, when it was surpassed by Avatar, a film also directed by James Cameron.

But that isn’t even the fun fact.

You might recall one of the most iconic scenes in the film where artist Jack Dawson (DiCaprio) is featured sketching first-class passenger Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet) in the nude as she reclines on a sofa inside her cabin.

Now, even seven-year-old me knew that wasn’t bloody Leo doing the drawing. He’s an actor for goodness sake not an artist. But I’d assumed he’d had some professional artist body double, and that was the hand we kept seeing doing some gentle hatching on Rose’s boob.