Inside the salacious TV drama that will change the way you see the royal family.

In fact, the character of Princess Eleanor is so far removed from the British princesses we are currently so obsessed with that I'm willing to bet Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle would be slightly terrified of her, yet this is exactly what makes her such an appealing character to watch on screen.

In essence, The Royals is pure and proud trash TV at its best. An opulent soap opera that could be described as Gossip Girl with a few castles, crowns and horses thrown into the mix.

Yet the character of Princess Eleanor - in the midst of drug-fuelled binges, donning outrageous gowns, and taking part in a twisted sexual game with her conman bodyguard who begins to blackmail her - somehow becomes the most likeable and, here's a plot twist for you, relatable character in the series.

Much of this is thanks to the work of Australian actress Alexandra Park, who traded in a role on Home and Away for a stint on The Royals, working opposite Hollywood royalty Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins (who plays Hurley's scheming mother on the show).

"When I first walked onto the Home and Away set I was 19, that was just mind-blowing for me because I had never been on any kind of set before," the 29-year-old actress told Mamamia.

"Home and Away is just a well-oiled machine and they shoot multi-cam. I was a deer in the headlights looking around at everyone and just going 'wow!' the whole time.

"The Royals is a much larger crew and we filmed in London which was incredible. I was working in a country I’d never worked in before, with a cast that was predominantly British and, being the only Aussie there, I didn't blend in like I did on Home and Away. But there was more with The Royals to sink my teeth into."

Although The Royals is very much a fictionalised product and is not based on any antics from the real British monarchy, where they do overlap is within the fandom that centres on our interest in following a family that live in a world so removed from our own.

It was that idea of living life under a spotlight you didn't ask for that Alexandra clung to when portraying fan-favourite character Princess Eleanor.

"Eleanor was born into the royal family so everyone knows who she is and she is living under a microscope. I guess that really draws people in, they are interested in the people who really live their lives like that," she said.

"I always tried to keep Eleanor as real as possible, you see all colours with her and that’s what I intended with this character from the very beginning.