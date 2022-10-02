MAFS meets Love Island on a... boat: Everything we know about The Real Love Boat.

A new reality dating show (yep... another one) is on the horizon.

Earlier in the year, Network 10 announced they would provide their own take on modern dating by giving us a mix of Married At First Sight and Love Island, with... The Real Love Boat.

Inspired by the 1970s American sitcom, The Love Boat, this new Aussie reality TV series takes 21 singles on what will be the most intense holiday they've ever had.

Unlike a typical dating show where competitors are whisked away to an island or bunkered down in a mansion, Network 10 is taking these men and women to the high seas on an actual cruiseliner.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Real Love Boat on Channel 10. Story continues after video.,