Here's your first look at the newly announced Stan Original Dating Series, Love Triangle.

Today, Stan announced a new original dating series. A series called Love Triangle.

The dating landscape is fast-paced and often difficult to navigate. Love Triangle aims to give those struggling to find love a lifelong partner.

The new Stan Original Dating Series comes from the producers of Married At First Sight, and the first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, October 6 with new episodes to follow weekly on Stan.

Video via Stan.

Here's everything you need to know about the Stan Original, Love Triangle.

So... What is Love Triangle about?

Love Triangle is a reality dating show all about giving participants the partner that is right for them... but you don't know what they look like.

The Stan Original series challenges a group of single individuals to let go of their idea of what a perfect partner should look like, and instead choose their suitor based on a deeper connection.

That's right, Love Triangle participants won't know what the person they're dating looks like.

While they'll be able to text and call potential suitors, they won't discover what their match looks like until they go on their first blind date. In an extraordinary twist, neither will the viewers at home.