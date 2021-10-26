DMs, strategic breakups and... butts: All the Love Island Australia behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

The latest season of Love Island Australia has well and truly kicked off.

Just nine episodes deep, and the contestants who are on their quest for love have been bombarded by surprise intruders, fake sobbing and departures from Islanders they truly thought would go all the way to the end.

But alas, the drama is juicy this season, so we're here to fill you in on all the behind-the-scenes gossip.

Here's the drama you may have definitely missed going on behind-the-scenes of Love Island Australia.

One Tiktok video has earned Mitch Hibberd the 'F**kboy of Melbourne' title.

We've all come across a guy like Mitch before: Good-looking, but sadly, a bit generic in the chat department during dating app exchanges.

While he's definitely the girls' favourite on Love Island Australia, a recent viral TikTok has exposed Mitch's dull (AND one-sided) chat with a Tinder match from all the way back in 2017... And it isn't pretty ladies and gents.

Annie Knight, a woman from Melbourne, shared her personal conversation with Mitch, spanning over 15 months.

On several occasions, the reality TV star sent her a message saying "Hey! How are you?" or "What have you been up to?"

Image: Annie Knight.