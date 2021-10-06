Should I Read It? The Paper Palace, an epic romance for fans of Where The Crawdads Sing.

Elle's family spent every summer there, and that's where she met her best friend Jonas.

Although they are destined to be together, a traumatic experience from Elle's childhood and a secret keeps them apart for decades.

Until the night of the party.

Who's the author?

The Paper Palace is Miranda Cowley Heller's debut novel. After graduating from Harvard, Cowley Heller became a book editor, before working for a decade as the Head of Drama Series at HBO.

So, yeah, she knows how to tell a bloody good story.

Is it a sprint, a marathon, or a hike?

A marathon. The book flips between Elle's life growing up and the day after the party, so there's a lot to take in.

Her past is told through tiny vignettes of childhood trauma ranging from the amusing, to the almost unbelievable, to the absolutely absurd, so you almost need some time to process all of those little stories so you can take in the bigger picture.

Also, like in Where The Crawdads Sing, Cowley Heller creates a world in The Paper Palace that you'll never want to leave, so it's worth taking your time with it.

Come for the...

The love triangle between Elle, Jonas and Peter.

Stay for the...

The mystery of what happened to Elle when she was a teenager and how she finally comes to terms with that.

The writing! Cowley Heller knows how to tell a damn good story so the book is full of passages that you'll want to highlight and read a second time.

Speaking of which...

What are some of the best quotes?

“Nice is the enemy of interesting.”

“If I could fly backward, I would," I said. To the safety of branches, to the time when my heart raced for him like a hummingbird's, 1,200 beats per second. And he said, as he always did, "I know.”

“But it’s what we do, what we’ve done for years now. We drag our past behind us like a weight, still shackled, but far enough back that we never have to see, never have to openly acknowledge who we once were.”

“But this time when I pull away from him, it is agonising. Not found, but lost. I pause, stand on the precipice of memory, wanting so desperately to fall into it, knowing I can't. Jonas is animal, Peter is mineral. And I need a rock.”