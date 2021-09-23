Occasionally I hit a reading slump.

I'm not sure whether it's the books or me, but I will pick up a bunch of books, read a few pages, and quickly lose interest.

I've found that when I hit one of these reading slumps, a fast-paced, addictive thriller is the only way to get me out of it.

I need plot twist after plot twist; I need cliffhangers at the end of each chapter, and I need a really compelling storyline.

We Were Never Here gave me all those things, and it definitely pulled me out of my reading slump.

Below I unpack what We Were Never Here is about and give my verdict on whether you should read it:

What is We Were Never Here about?

We Were Never Here is a quick paced thriller that could best be described as Thelma and Louise meets Single White Female.

If Thelma and Louise were millennials and more... murdery.