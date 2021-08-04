Should I Read It? The Last Thing He Told Me, the bestseller that's about to become a TV series.

Occasionally a book comes into your life and slowly worms its way into your heart.

This year that book for me was Laura Dave's The Last Thing He Told Me.

I picked up a copy as soon as I heard Reese Witherspoon was adapting the book into a TV series starring Julia Roberts. In doing so, she's basically combining three of my favourite things - thriller TV series, Julia Roberts and anything Reese Witherspoon touches.

From the very first page I was hooked. But The Last Thing He Told Me isn't a dirty little thriller you consume in one afternoon. It has a lot of heart, and the story is as much about the main character's relationship with her missing husband, and reluctant stepdaughter, as it is about the mystery at its centre.

Keep reading to find out what The Last Thing He Told Me is about and whether you should read it:

What is The Last Thing He Told Me about?

The Last Thing He Told Me is a slow-burning mystery with a lot of heart.

The plot centres around 40-something Hannah, a woodturner, who moved to Sausalito in Northern California to live with her new husband, Owen, and his 16-year-old daughter, Bailey.

One afternoon a note is delivered to Hannah from Owen that simply reads: "Protect her".

Owen has vanished into thin air, and with the FBI and the state troopers on her heels, Hannah must discover why Owen left and if he was ever really the man she thought she married.

Who's the author?

The Last Thing He Told Me was written by Laura Dave, the bestselling author of Eight Hundred Grapes and other novels.

The bestselling novel is already a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick and Witherspoon is adapting the novel into a TV series starring Julia Roberts as Hannah.

Is it a sprint, a marathon, or a hike?

It's a sprint. But one where you can stop now and then and smell the flowers.

Come for the...

The mystery of what happened to Owen.

Stay for the...

The beautiful writing. The burgeoning relationship between Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey.