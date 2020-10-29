Ryan Gosling "wasn't handsome" and 11 other things you didn't know about The Notebook.

The Notebook is one of those films you’ve no doubt watched (and cried over) at least once in your life.

The 2004 cult classic, which is based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, follows the story of poor country boy Noah (played by Ryan Gosling) and rich city girl Allie (played by Rachel McAdams) who fall in love despite her parent’s disapproval. And yes, while the film is admittedly full of cliches, the ending always leaves us ugly crying on our couch without fail.

16 years on from its premiere, there’s a bunch of things you probably didn’t know about the film.

From casting choices to improvised lines, here are 12 surprising behind-the-scenes facts about The Notebook.

1. Ryan Gosling was cast because the director didn't think he was "handsome".

Yep, you read that correctly.

Gosling told Company magazine that the film's director, Nick Cassavetes, wanted him to play the role of Noah because he looked like a "regular guy".

"I want you to play this role because you’re not like the other young actors out there in Hollywood. You’re not handsome, you’re not cool, you’re just a regular guy who looks a bit nuts," he told the publication.

And sir, we'd have to wholeheartedly disagree with you.

2. One of the film's most iconic lines was actually improvised.

In one scene in the film, Noah asks Allie the very difficult question, "What do you want?" It has gone on to become one of the film's most iconic lines. But it was actually improvised.

Cassavetes told VH1 that Noah added a few lines after asking Allie "Would you stop thinking about what everyone wants. Stop thinking about what I want, what he wants, what your parents want."

"There was a scene at the end where Ryan improvised, 'What do you want? What do you want?’ And it became one of the most iconic things from the film [that] wasn’t in the script. He just knew it," Cassavetes told the publication.