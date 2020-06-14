Improvisation and Blake Lively's failed audition: 12 things you never knew about Mrs. Doubtfire.

Mrs. Doubtfire is one of those quintessential movies that most 90s kids will remember watching over and over again.

The comedy-drama film, which was released in 1993, received a number of awards, with late actor Robin Williams receiving the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Now, 27 years on from its release, the film is just as beloved.

In case you've forgotten the iconic comedy, the movie follows the story of voice actor and father-of-three Daniel Hillard (Williams), who is going through a bitter divorce from his wife Miranda Hillard (Sally Field).

In an attempt to spend time with his children, who are living with his ex-wife, Hillard transforms into grandmother and female housekeeper, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Here are 12 things you didn't know about Mrs. Doubtfire:

1. Blake Lively completely blew her audition.

Mara Wilson and Blake Lively were some of the very last young actresses standing for the role of Natalie Hillard.

In the final round of auditions, Lively, who was just five years old, was nervous about auditioning with Robin Williams.

Lively's father assured her that she would be reading her lines with Williams' "twin brother". However, after entering the room for the final audition, someone introduced Williams as Robin, leading a very starstruck Lively to completely blow her audition.

The actress later described the experience as "horrible".

2. They based Mrs. Doubtfire on old photographs.

While deciding on a look for Mrs Doubtfire, director Chris Columbus and other filmmakers looked through "hundreds and hundreds" of photographs of old women.

"We all wanted Mrs. Doubtfire to be someone who would be the perfect grandmother," Columbus later said.

"We looked through hundreds and hundreds of photographs until we found a portrait of an older English woman. She had an incredibly sweet face, pretty, prim, very popular and extremely warm," he added.

"It became the key to Mrs. Doubtfire's look."