A body double and a hidden ear piece: 14 things you didn't know about The Parent Trap.

The Parent Trap is one of those classic movies that feels like a warm hug.

In fact, no matter how many times you’ve seen it, the story of identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James never gets old.

In case you’ve forgotten, the movie follows the story of Hallie and Annie (both played by Lindsay Lohan), who are reunited at summer camp after being separated at birth.

With the girl’s parents living on opposite sides of the world, the pair hatch a plan to get their parents back together by making a secret identity swap.

Now, after weeks of speculation about a possible remake or reunion, the cast have announced that they are reuniting to celebrate the film's 22nd anniversary.

Director Nancy Meyers shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside a teaser video which featured L﻿indsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid (who played Nick Parker), Elaine Hendrix (who played Meredith Blake) and Lisa Ann Walter (who played Chessy).

"Sorry for the mini delay but the Secret’s Out! @katiecouric and I got THE PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast," Meyers wrote on Instagram.

The reunion will take place over on Katie Couric’s Instagram on July 20 at 9am (local time).