5 things you didn’t know about The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a stunning Prime Video series, which follows the cross-generational trauma of Alice Hart, a young girl living on the eastern coast of Australia.

At nine years old, Alice's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) mum Agnes (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) and abusive father Clem (Charlie Vickers) died in a fire. This prompted Alice to return and reconnect to the place where her parents met, Thornfield Flower Farm, which is run by her estranged grandmother June, played by Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver.

It is at this secluded wildflower farm that June takes in women who are escaping violence and distress, and as Alice grows older, some startling revelations about their family's dark past are brought to the present.

The seven-episode series also stars Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell and Frankie Adams.

With an all-star cast of women and glowing reviews so far, we've rounded up some unexpected facts about the emotional Prime Video series.

The series is a book adaption.

The Amazon Prime series is adapted from a book by Holly Ringland. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was Ringland's debut novel, launching in 2018 and becoming an international best-seller.

The author's story was adapted for the screen by showrunner Sarah Lambert. The seven episodes are directed by Glendyn Ivin and executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, and Big Little Lies' Bruna Papandrea.

Like the record-breaking book it was based on, the series had the biggest opening weekend globally for any Australian release on Amazon Prime.

Sigourney Weaver hadn't read the book before auditioning.

In an interview to promote the series, Weaver told PerthNow that she only read the book after the first three episodes of the script were sent to her.