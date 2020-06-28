From Carrie Bickmore's speech to Steve Irwin's snake: The 8 most memorable moments from the Logies.

This weekend was meant to mark the 62nd Logie Awards.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prestigious awards ceremony was called off earlier this year for the first time since it began in 1959.

Now, though, it's proved an opportunity to reminisce and reflect on the history of the Logies, filled with the sometimes controversial, often influential and always hilarious moments the ceremony is known for.

From powerful to painfully awkward, here are just some of the most memorable moments from the long history of the Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly's Gold Logie speech.

Waleed Aly accepts the Gold Logie Award. Image: Getty.

In 2016, journalist Waleed Aly won the coveted Gold Logie Award before giving a powerful speech about the prevalence of racism within the Australian TV industry, and the urgent need for networks to do better.

"There have been a lot of people in the past week or two who have made it clear to me that me being here right now really matters to them," Aly said.

"It matters to them for a particular reason.

"That reason was brought home... not so long ago actually when someone who is in this room, and I'm not going to use the name they use in the industry, came up to me introduced themselves and said to me, 'I really hope you win. My name is Mustafa. But I can't use that name because I won't get a job'.

"He's here tonight. And it matters to people like that, that I am here."

Joan Rivers' appearance.

Joan Rivers with her pink Logie during her 2006 appearance. Image: Getty.