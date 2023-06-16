'Get dat throat wet for me.' A step-by-step timeline of the most controversial sex scene on TV.

The Idol continues to be a divisive series, this time due to a sex scene aired in episode two featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

In the final minutes of the episode, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) and Depp get intimate with a silk tie, a bed, and a chair that's probably seen too much.

In case you're not across the new HBO series, The Idol follows the life of pop star Jocelyn (Depp) who is trying to revive her career following a breakdown she had after her mother's sudden passing.

On episode two, Jocelyn has a terrible day filming the music video for her comeback single 'I'm a Freak', so in an attempt to lick her wounds, she invites her new romantic interest Tedros (The Weeknd) over with some friends.

From here, a truly cursed sex scene begins.

If viewers didn't find the sex scene very sexy at all, well that's the point.

"There's nothing sexy about it," The Weeknd told GQ. "However you're feeling watching that scene, whether it's discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed... it's all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here."