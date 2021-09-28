A very important investigation into Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's rumoured relationship.

2021 is undoubtedly the year of the unexpected celebrity couple.

From the rumoured relationship between Kanye West and Irina Shayk to Megan Fox's PDA-filled relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, the list just keeps on growing.

Now, it seems Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd might be joining the mix.

Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating?

In recent months, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, have been spotted on two dinner dates in Los Angeles, fuelling relationship rumours.

The actor and singer were first seen publicly together in July, when the pair were photographed exiting Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, the duo spent hours in the restaurant before leaving separately.

Speaking to the publication, however, a source suggested that the pair might have been meeting up for business reasons.

"They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," the source said.

"He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

Later that night, the pair were both seen at Mustafa the Poet's private concert. However, they weren't photographed together.

While Jolie attended the concert with her kids, Shiloh and Zahara, The Weeknd was seen at the event with a group of friends.

Then, on September 27, Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, were spotted at Giorgio Baldi once again.

Although the duo arrived at the restaurant separately, they were later photographed leaving together.

While the dinner date is adding to the relationship rumours, a source has claimed that their relationship is strictly platonic.