We finally love Anne Hathaway again, she only had to change everything about herself.

For decades, the faces of famous women have been morphing into one singular look.

Everything from cosmetic procedures to surgeries and even the evolution of makeup (with some Facetune and filters thrown in) means that when we now sit down to watch a movie, scroll through our social channels or even flip through one of the revitalised magazines currently sitting on the newsstands, we're met with what writer Jia Tolentino famously chronicled as 'Instagram face'. The rise of a 'single, cyborgian look' for both famous women and anyone with access to a Meta login.

Like many other women, over time I have absorbed this information with the same level of emotion that hit me when I discovered people were using broccoli to apply their make-up because they saw it on TikTok.

I'm aware it's happening, it does slightly concern me, but there's nothing I can do to change it and therefore, I accept its existence.

But now, in the same way that famous women's faces are all melting into one singular look, it appears that so too are their personalities.

At this point in time the story of how actress Anne Hathaway became 'Hollywood's most hated woman' has been retold more times than Spiderman's origin story.

In 2013 the actress, beloved for her roles in The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, along with critically acclaimed parts in movies such as Rachel Getting Married, was on the awards season circuit for her role as Fantine in Les Misérables and everything for her began to change.