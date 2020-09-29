Search
From perfect pantries to colour-coded wardrobes: Just 40 photos of organisation porn from The Home Edit.

If Netflix's new reality TV show Get Organized with The Home Edit has taught us anything, it's that organisation is seriously satisfying. 

The eight-part series, hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the women behind the popular Instagram account The Home Edit, took us inside cluttered and disorganised spaces (some owned by the likes of Khloé Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon) and transformed them into colour-coded havens. And honestly, we couldn't look away.

Watch the trailer for Get Organized with The Home Edit. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

Whether you, like us, watched all eight episodes really bloody quickly and need more organisation goodness, or you just want a bit of home inspiration before your refresh your own home, here are 40 incredible photos from The Home Edit.

Oh, and if you didn't watch the TV show, here are the best celebrity transformations.

Reese Witherspoon.

Khloé Kardashian.

Before. Image: Netflix.

After. Image: Netflix.

Rachel Zoe.

Before. Image: Netflix.

After. Image: Netflix.

Neil Patrick Harris.

Before. Image: Netflix.

After. Image: Netflix.

Before. Image: Netflix.

After. Image: Netflix.

Eva Longoria.

Before. Image: Netflix.

After. Image: Netflix.

Feature image: Instagram/@thehomeedit

