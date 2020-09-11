Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit is the most satisfying show you'll watch all year.

I think we can all agree that 2020 is a hot mess.

There's that whole global pandemic. Donald Trump is threatening to stay in the White House even if he loses the election. There's a lot of Karens yelling about things and other people yelling about the Karens. Way too many people are trying to "educate" me with slideshows on Instagram. And don't even get me started on the absolute doozy that is this season of The Bachelor.

Thankfully, last night I stumbled into a little patch of Type A paradise.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit. Post continues below.



Video via





I logged onto Netflix hoping to find another show about beautiful people selling $40 million houses and yelling at each other at events.

Instead, the splash of the streaming service desperately wanted to tell me about a new show called Get Organized with The Home Edit.

What's that sweetie, you've made a show about organising Reese Witherspoon's wardrobe within an unnecessarily tight time-frame and you're also going to organise normal people's kitchens? And everyone will talk in high-pitched excited tones because SOMEONE SEPARATED THE UTENSILS IN THE UTENSIL DRAWER?

I'M IN.

The eight-episode show is hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the home organisers behind the hugely popular Instagram page, The Home Edit.

In the first episode, Clea and Joanna, and their matching hoodie-clad assistants, go to Reese Witherspoon's house to organise the closet where she keeps the infamous outfits Elle Woods wore in the Legally Blonde franchise, the gowns she wore during the award seasons over the past two decades, and a bunch of clothes from the Big Little Lies set.