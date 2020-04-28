Where are they now? The original cast of Laguna Beach, 16 years after the show first aired.

Before we were blessed with countless episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we got to experience the OG reality television show, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Following the lives of eight extremely good-looking, wealthy teenagers in high school, Laguna Beach had us hooked on the storylines that unfolded during their senior year. We’re talking all the important parts of any teenager’s life: navigating school life, figuring out what to do next, and of course, all the high school crushes.

And although it feels like only yesterday that we were just starting to get to know these teenagers from California, it’s been 16 years since the first episode aired on MTV.

So let’s take a look at what they’ve been up to since then.

Lauren Conrad

Out of all the cast members from Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad was always destined to do big things. And that she did.