All the questions we need answered in season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.

BLESSED BE THE FRUIT, IT'S ALMOST HERE.

After an eternity (a.k.a about 20 months), it's finally The Handmaid's Tale season four time, meaning we're about to find out what happens to June after she and the Marthas successfully smuggled a heck load of children out of Gilead, learn more about the underground resistance movement and hopefully also see Fred and Serena face some sweet, sweet justice.

Heck yeah.

Watch the trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season four below.



Video via Hulu.

But before we're treated to a triple-episode premiere (mental note: buy snacks) on April 29, we need to remember exactly where the story is going to pick up. It's been an eternity, after all.

To jog our memories, in the season three finale, June, other Handmaids and the Marthas, successfully smuggled as many Gilead children to Canada as they could on a cargo plane. It didn't exactly go to plan though, with June sacrificing herself to distract airport guards, luring one into the woods where they both shot their guns. She was wounded, but he was dead.

In the end, we saw June's Handmaid pals save her and carry her to... somewhere. Surely that's the first answer we'll get in season four.

But there are so many other things at play in this show. God, it's complicated. So as we turn to season four, here are the nine questions we need answered.

Where is the resistance based?

The teaser trailers show that June spends some time in a spooky-looking house, which I assume is where she recovers from the injuries she sustained at the end of season three.

Image: Hulu.