'I can't stop sobbing.' The Dog House is the most wholesome show on TV right now.

In essence, "dedicated animal champions rescue the orphaned and abandoned, and work tirelessly to making the perfect love match."

"They're not broken, they don't need fixing, they just need love," one of the staff says, and I'm crying already, okay?

Very quickly, we've fallen in love with the heroes that are the Animal Welfare League's staff.

*Side note: Is this not the perfect sense check of a human? Not the way they treat servers, but the way they treat dogs. If you work at the AWL hit me up, because I'd love to buy you a beer.

As they say themselves: "It's not a high-paying job, it's not something you do to build a mansion, it's something you do because you're passionate."

... And there's truly nothing better than finding a show about good people doing good things. Believe us, we know how hard it can be.

We get a taste of it in episode four when we meet 83-year-old Wendy, who was looking for a dog to share with the residents of her care home.

Accompanied by her carer, Sumi, Wendy spoke to the matchmakers about finding a calm and cuddly dog to take home to her husband Keith, who was too sick to join her at the AWL.

"My husband isn't with me today, because he's very unwell," she said.

"We haven't for ten years been able to have an animal, and this will be something that's very special to both of us."

The matchmakers of course took all of Wendy's wishes into consideration, pairing her with "gentle soul", Jack.

Let's cut all the will they, won't they (you've got the show for that!)... They fell in love and returned home to Keith who was oh so happy to meet his new best friend.

"Jack has definitely made a difference in Keith's wellbeing," Sumi said.

"He's more up and about, he's more engaged in taking care of Jack so it has been very positive."

*I'm sobbing right now.*

Name something better than bringing old people joy by giving them a friend for life. I'll wait. Image: Ten.