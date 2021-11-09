'I can't stop sobbing.' The Dog House is the most wholesome show on TV right now.

Hi, I'm Emma, and I love dogs. A lot.
If I see a dog in someone's dating profile, I'm about 85 per cent more likely to swipe right.
My other interests include: reality television, crying to heartwarming videos online, and success stories. That's where The Dog House comes in.
Watch the trailer for The Dog House. Post continues below.
A few weeks ago, Channel Ten dropped a brand new series that gives us an insight into the Animal Welfare League, a pet rescue in Western Sydney.
We're four weeks into The Dog House, and so far we've seen 12 dogs find their fur-ever homes with plenty more to come, thank you very much.
So, we thought we'd do a little wrap up of what we've seen so far with the hopes of encouraging you to tune in (or if you're already a fan, reminisce with us, please).
The show kicks off with a Dr Chris Brown voiceover introducing us to its premise.
Top Comments