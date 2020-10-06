The two Stan shows you absolutely need to watch before the US election.

It's an election environment the United States has never seen before.

The US Election is just one month away, and the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is heating up.

But as the election draws closer, the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc.

Watch the trailer for Stan's The Comey Rule below.

As of last week, the West Wing of the White House is virtually a COVID-19 hotspot.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and several members of the president's close circle, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, have tested positive for COVID-19.

After spending four days at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment and taking part in a controversial staged motorcade drive-by outside the hospital, President Donald Trump has returned to the White House.

And now, despite President Trump's physician's warning that he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet", Trump is preparing to return to the campaign trail.

As the election draws closer, here are the two Stan shows you need to watch before the US election takes place.

The Comey Rule

The Comey Rule, which premiered on Stan last month, delves into the first few months of Donald Trump's presidency.

Based on former FBI Director James Comey's memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, the two-part miniseries follows Comey's turbulent relationship with President Donald Trump in the months before and after Trump's surprise victory.

The series initially kicks off in 2013 as President Barack Obama appointed Comey to the prestigious position of Director of the FBI.

Listen to this episode of The Spill's Watch Club.





The series then jumps forward in time, delving into the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, and the subsequent impact the investigation had on the 2016 US election.

The series also covers Russia's alleged interference in the election, Trump's first few months in office, and Comey's eventual dismissal as FBI Director less than four years into his 10-year term.

While Donald Trump is still in the midst of his presidency, it seems it isn't too early to reflect on his first few months in office.

While the series was initially slated for later in the year, director Billy Ray pushed for the series to be released ahead of the November election.

"I thought it was important that this work be shown to the American people before the election. I hope it makes a difference because it tells the truth," James Comey shared, as per The New York Times.