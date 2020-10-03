What Stan's The Comey Rule gets right and wrong about James Comey and Donald Trump.

It's been almost four years since the world watched Donald Trump elected as President of the United States in an unexpectedly close race against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

It was a period in time marked by Hillary Clinton's ongoing email scandal, constant mentions of "Crooked Hillary" (mainly by Trump himself), Make America Great Again paraphernalia, and rumours of Russian interference in the election.

Now, as the United States approaches the 2020 election, The Comey Rule is delving back into those first few months of Donald Trump's presidency.

The miniseries, which is available to watch now on Stan, primarily focuses on former FBI Director James Comey's (played by Jeff Daniels) turbulent relationship with President Donald Trump (played by Brendan Gleeson).

Based on Comey's memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, the two-part series covers the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and Comey's controversial decision to reopen the case just weeks before the election.

The series also covers Russia's interference in the election, Trump's first few months in office, and Comey's eventual dismissal as FBI Director.

Comey's memoir, on which the series is based, was published in April 2018 — 11 months after he was dismissed by President Trump.

When A Higher Loyalty was released, it received largely positive reviews. The New York Times called it "very persuasive".

Generally, the book was scathing towards President Trump, with Comey describing his leadership style as "transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty".

In response to the memoir, Trump called Comey an "untruthful slime ball".

Likewise, many of Trump's followers have disputed the incidents that play out in A Higher Loyalty and The Comey Rule.

But what did The Comey Rule get right and wrong about Donald Trump's presidency? Here's what we know.

Did James Comey's wife support Hillary Clinton?

In The Comey Rule, James Comey's wife, Patrice Failor (played by Jennifer Ehle), begs him to wait before reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

"You are going to convince everyone that she is 'Crooked Hillary,'" she said.