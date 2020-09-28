The real life faces and stories behind The Comey Rule, Stan’s unforgettable new miniseries.

Although Donald Trump is still in the midst of his presidency, it seems it isn't too early to reflect on his time in office.

New miniseries The Comey Rule, which is available to watch on Stan, is revisiting the 2016 US election and its immediate aftermath.

The two-part series primarily follows the tempestuous relationship between President Donald Trump (played by Brendan Gleeson) and James Comey (played by Jeff Daniels) in the months before and after Trump's surprise victory.

Watch the trailer for Stan's The Comey Rule below. Post continues after video.

Based on James Comey's book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, the series kicks off when President Barack Obama (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir) appointed Comey to the position of Director of the FBI.

The series then delves into the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and Comey's controversial decision to reopen the case just weeks before the election.

The series also covers Russia's interference in the election, Trump's election win, and Comey's eventual dismissal.

While the series has had mixed reviews since its release, there's no denying the casting in the show has been... disturbingly accurate.

So without further ado, here are the cast of The Comey Rule and their real-life counterparts.

Jeff Daniels as James Comey

Image: Stan.

Image: Getty.