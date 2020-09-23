In November 2016, the world watched as Donald Trump – a businessman and television personality – was elected the President of the United States.

It was a history making moment, and one that came as a complete surprise.

After entering the presidential race without any prior military or government service, Trump was elected in a surprise victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, described by The New York Times as a "stunning upset".

Now, as the US election looms once again, Stan's The Comey Rule is revisiting the 2016 US election and its immediate aftermath.

The series, which will premiere on Stan on September 27 and 28, is based on former FBI director James Comey's book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.

The two-part series primarily follows the relationship between President Donald Trump (played by Brendan Gleeson) and James Comey (played by Jeff Daniels) in the months before and after Trump's surprise victory.

The series initially kicks off in 2013 as President Barack Obama (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir) appointed Comey to the position of Director of the FBI.

Typically, the Director of the FBI serves a single 10-year term. But for Comey, that wasn't quite the case.

Part one of the series follows the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, which began in July 2015, and the impact they had on the 2016 US election.

While the case was initially closed, Comey later reopened the investigation just days before Americans went to the polls.

It was a controversial decision. In fact, in the series, Comey's wife, Patrice (played by Jennifer Ehle), begs him to wait before reopening the case.

"You are going to convince everyone that she is 'Crooked Hillary,'" she said.

Although the scene was dramatised, Patrice has since admitted publicly that she was devastated by the election results.

Clinton herself has also said that she partly blames Comey's decision to reopen the case for her election loss.

The second part of the series follows the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump within the first few months of Trump's presidency, up until Comey's dismissal.

Who is James Comey?

James Comey, 59, was the Director of the FBI from September 4, 2013 to May 9, 2017.

The controversial figure worked on a number of key investigations, including Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and Russia's rumoured role in Trump's election campaign.