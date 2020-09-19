Dystopian drama Brave New World and all the other TV shows coming to Stan in October.

Hallelujah.

October is almost here, and Stan have dropped a whole new list of TV shows and movies to carry us through the home stretch of 2020.

Earlier this year, Stan announced an exclusive content partnership that will see them become the Australian home of new productions from Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, plus Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group,

Basically, this means a bunch of amazing new TV series will premiere exclusively on Stan, while a treasure trove of old favourites will be added to the streaming service for your bingeing pleasure.

And this month, we'll be seeing some very exciting titles, thanks to this news.

As part of the deal, Brave New World will be the first major Peacock Original Series to premiere exclusively on Stan.

Video via Stan.

Based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel and featuring Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Brave New World explores a utopian society that has achieved peace through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

It follows Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne, New Londoners who have only ever known rigid social order.

Curious to explore life beyond, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they get stuck in a violent rebellion, and are rescued by John the Savage.

But John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

TV Shows

The Good Lord Bird

The Good Lord Bird is a brand new, seven-part Stan series, told from the point of view of Onion, a young slave who becomes a member of a family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas – a time when the state was a battleground between pro- and anti-slavery forces.