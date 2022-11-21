"I'm gonna do exactly what they did to us." The 6 wildest moments from episode 3 of The Challenge.

We're officially three episodes into The Challenge.

So far, it's been messy, filled with pettiness, gossip and lofty emotions – and we have loved every single second of it.

Of course, if you're not aware already, The Challenge is the show where 22 of Australia's most popular sports legends, influencers and reality TV stars compete against each other in a series of physically demanding challenges.

We've said goodbye to four contestants already (sorry Billy Dib, Suzan Mutesi, Jack Vidgen and Audrey Kanongara) and tonight, we said goodbye to two more.

Watch the trailer for The Challenge here. Post continues after video.