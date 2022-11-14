"You're probably the biggest snake." The 6 wildest moments from The Challenge premiere.

Monday night was the premiere of the very first season of The Challenge Australia.

Hosted by Brihony Dawson, 22 of Australia's most popular sports legends, influencers and reality TV stars have begun to compete against each other in a series of physically demanding challenges.

They are fighting for a $200,000 cash prize in the heart of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and already we have seen two contestants go home.

Watch: The Challenge hits Australia. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten.

A lot has unfolded in just one episode, including a cheating scandal and a series of squabbles.

Here are the biggest moments you missed from the first episode of The Challenge Australia.