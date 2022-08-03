'I had my bags packed.' Everything we know about wild new reality show, The Challenge Australia.

Picture this: Your favourite (and let's be honest, least favourite) reality TV stars all on the same show, shading, fighting and competing against each other in some kind of sadistic Big Brother/Survivor/Ninja Warrior mash-up for... bragging rights, probably, and a RIDICULOUS amount of money.

So, yeah, uh, that is a thing that is about to happen.

It's called The Challenge: Australia, and it's going to be the best or the worst thing we've ever watched. Perhaps both.

Watch: An honest reality TV interview. Post continues below video.

The show has only just begun filming, but there's already plenty of speculation about it. Here's everything we know so far.

What is The Challenge: Australia?

The series is based on a long-standing MTV series in the US, which has already aired for 37 seasons. That's... a lot of former reality stars.

It features reality alumni competing in a series of physical challenges to avoid eliminations. They all live in a house together too - so you just know there's going to be plenty of drama and paranoia around alliances, hookups and budding relationships to keep us entertained.

The show is currently being filmed in Buenos Aires and will air on Channel 10 this year.

The prize is a bunch of new social media followers, a rumoured $1 million(!!!) and entry into the inaugural The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will represent Australia against contestants from Argentina, the UK and US in the hopes of becoming the first 'Challenge World Champion'.

Who will appear on the show?

Channel 10 haven't officially announced any cast details just yet, but that doesn't really matter because... we already know.

According to The Wash, the cast includes: