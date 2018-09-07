Serial is back with a third season and here's what it's all about.

Popular podcast Serial is coming back this month with a third season – but fans of the groundbreaking first season may find themselves a little disappointed.

That’s because Serial Season 3, which will begin dropping into subscribers’ feeds from 20 September, won’t follow a possible wrongful conviction – or even a soldier’s time in Taliban captivity.

This season, the trailer revealed this week, will give listeners insight into the goings-on inside a “typical American courthouse” as host Sarah Koenig follows cases of a Cleveland court.

“Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. A year inside a typical American courthouse. This season we tell you the extraordinary stories of ordinary cases. One courthouse, told week by week,” the synopsis reads.

And while we’re sure this latest reincarnation of the This American Life spin-off is going to incredibly well-produced and insightful, it’s just not as exciting as some fans had hoped.

Just listened to the @serial trailer for season 3 and I’m not impressed. The criminal justice system has been beat to death. In fact, I’m listening to a podcast now about a trial that I can barely get through. What a buzz kill topic. Was season 1 an anomaly? — Brandy (@leveecranes) September 6, 2018

Most, however, were thrilled to learn a new season was dropping and weren’t fazed by the direction shift.