"The styling is atrocious." All the photos from The Block's guest bathroom reveal in one place.

It certainly hasn't been an easy week on The Block Fans V Faves.

This week, the five teams put the drama of last week behind them and worked on their guest bathrooms.

From building issues to harsh weather conditions, it was a challenge for the five teams to reach the finish line.

In particular, Kirsty and Jesse struggled to complete their bathroom, facing 18 inspections from Foreman Keith over the course of the week.

But thankfully, all five teams completed their rooms. Here are all the photos from The Block's guest bathroom reveal:

Ronnie and Georgia

Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia spent $24,500 on their guest bathroom this week.

Overall, the judges loved the couple's bathroom, including the neutral colour palette.

"This is beautifully done," Neale said.

"It's actually a very contemporary palette, especially if you pair it with brushed brass," Darren added.

The judges also loved the use of KitKat finger tiles in the guest bathroom.

"[It looks] absolutely incredible," Shaynna said.

Although the judges also pointed out a few minor issues in the tiling, the trio agreed that the bathroom was completed to a high-quality standard overall.

