A cheating scandal confession and a bidding war: Exactly what happened during The Block finale.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

After three long months, we've finally made it to the end of The Block.

Taking place in a traditional Australian cul-de-sac in the Melbourne suburb of Hampton, this season of The Block Fans v Faves followed previous contestants Ronnie and Georgia and Mitch and Mark as well as newbies Josh and Luke, Tanya and Vito, and Kirsty and Jesse.

Unlike previous seasons of The Block, this season was marred with controversy.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

It all began when we discovered that twins Josh and Luke had a photo of The Block’s production schedule, which gave them a significant advantage in the competition.

Then in another twist, Tanya and Vito came forward to confess that they had a part to play in the scandal too with Tanya admitting that she was sent the photo via text message from an unknown tradie.

Now, after weeks of controversy, it's time for the grand finale auction.

But before we get to the auction, we're revisiting the cheating scandal... again.

After 12 long weeks, there's a question that remains unanswered among the contestants: Who took the photo?

And in his final interview, Josh finally admitted the truth.

"I want to tell the truth... I can't let it keep going on," Josh said.

Josh shared that the incident occurred when The Block promo was filmed. At the time, Josh and Tanya saw the production schedule when they used the bathroom in The Block's production office.

Later that day, Tanya asked Josh to stand "on guard" while she took a photo of the production schedule.