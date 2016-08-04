Why you should shop for groceries on a Monday.

Monday is the least popular day to grocery shop in Australia but experts say it’s the day we should be doing the shopping. Imagine breezing through your local supermarket without having to negotiate your trolley around the many other crammed and over-it shoppers in the supermarket isle.

Tuesdays are pretty quiet as well.

Saturdays, according to Roy Morgan research, are the most popular grocery shopping day of the week, closely followed by Sunday. But this “day of rest” will probably soon overtake Saturday as the busiest shopping day. It is Coles and Woolworths biggest “growth” day with typically “big basket” (huge trolleys full of stuff) shoppers taking over the aisles.

Monday is looking so calm and reasonable.

Shopping on a Saturday…

vs. grocery shopping on a Monday...