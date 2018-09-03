We asked a beauty editor if taking a beauty supplement actually does anything.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. Each week, hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren will answer your burning beauty questions, share their favourite exxy and budget beauty buys, and rummage through the beauty bags of famous women to see what they’re loving.

Scroll through Instagram or your local health food store and you’ll find a million and one beauty supplements that claim they’ll change your life.

Clearer complexion, stronger nails, bright eyes and hair that grows faster – many products on the market promise the world.

But do they deliver? Does taking a beauty supplement actually do anything, or are we all being played for fools?

It’s precisely this question we put to beauty journalist of 15 years and Mamamia executive editor Leigh Campbell on this week’s episode of the You Beauty podcast (get it in your ears below)…

After strongly prefacing her thoughts on the topic by stating she is 100 per cent not a doctor and you should always speak to your GP about taking vitamins and supplements, Leigh explained there is some truth to the claims made by some beauty supplements.

“The premise of beauty supplements is ‘beauty from the inside out’. It’s all about gut health at the moment, and in the last few years there’s been some really great research around how healthy your gut microbiome (all the bacteria in there) is and how it affects mood and depression, weight gain and skin, hair and nails,” she said.

“There are so many products on the market and it can be a little overwhelming, a lot of them have very similar iterations of the same ingredients. Common ingredients you’ll see are: marine collagen, silica, zinc, all sorts of antioxidants, biotin, vitamins B, D and E… they’re all the good things that are going to repair your proteins, and proteins are your hair, nails and skin.”

Leigh believes beauty supplements can provide a boost for your skin, hair and nail health, but only in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle.

“If you’re eating margarita pizzas and drinking margaritas like there’s no tomorrow, and then you want a beauty supplemental to fix your skin, it ain’t gonna happen.”

Personally, Leigh uses products from Australian brand The Beauty Chef daily.