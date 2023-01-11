A Bachelor swap, a 'punch-on' and all the other The Bachelors gossip in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelors Australia 2023 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

The Bachelors premiered earlier this week, and it sure has been an interesting watch.

This season there are three bachelors (Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli) and 29 ladies who are vying for their hearts.

Of course, it hasn't been smooth sailing for any of the Bachies or their potential love interests because.... when is it ever?

Watch the trailer for The Bachelors. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten.

In saying that, the behind-the-scenes drama is somehow even juicier than what's been playing out on screen. And because of that, there are a number of recent developments we need to discuss. Immediately.