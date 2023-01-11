Mamamia recaps The Bachelors: One woman's secret leads to total carnage.

We open on high-heels Tash who was engaged to a bachelor and tantric yoga Jasmine in the middle of a verbal sparring match.
Wait, did we miss something? Did Channel 10 skip an episode?
What's happening?
"Ladies. Ladies. Ladies," Osher says, trying unsuccessfully to get Tash and Jasmine's attention.
"Tash, you're embarrassing yourself," Jasmine says.
And then a title card flashes up saying "24 hours earlier..." Ah, OK. Channel 10 are doing some nifty movie stuff this year. Bringing the fantasy to the reality... to the fantasy, if you will.
So, 24 hours earlier, a producer is asking Tash to spill the tea. Tash says Jessica is keeping a secret from Felix - and the secret is that Jessica has a boyfriend in the "outside world". To be honest, I don't know who Jessica is.