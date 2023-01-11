Mamamia recaps The Bachelors: One woman's secret leads to total carnage.

"If there's someone in the outside world who you've got that emotional attachment with, that you love, then what are you here for?" Tash questions.

Oh, Tash. The same thing most people are there for: Instagram followers. Endorsement deals. Maybe even an OnlyFans account. No judgement! We must all make the moolah somehow. Have you seen the price of houses/rental properties/petrol/groceries/everything?

via GIPHY

Anyway, Tash quickly tells Jed about this all important secret. Jed calls Felix over, and Tash tells Felix too. Felix goes to have a chat with Jess. Mathematically challenged Krystal realises that Tash has told Jed and Felix about Jess, and they have a very civil discussion about it.

LOL, just kidding! They "one thousand per cent" have a full-blown argument.

"I just feel like you're trying to create drama right now," Tash tells Krystal, without a hint of awareness of the hypocrisy of what she just said.

Krystal continues to call Tash out, which causes her to retreat to some sort of pantry with a contestant whose name I don't know to lament the fact that everyone is ganging up on her. I feel the need to include this only because it strikes me as funny that Tash's friend is chomping down on chocolate throughout Tash's rant.