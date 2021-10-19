"I've found my person." Brooke Blurton on what to expect from this season of The Bachelorette.

Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette is finally here.

In a history-making season, the proud Noongar-Yamatji woman will meet 16 men and women vying for her heart when the series premieres on Wednesday, October 19.

Speaking to Mamamia ahead of the premiere, Brooke shared that being in the "driver's position" on The Bachelorette was a "completely new dynamic" to her experiences on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Watch The Bachelorette 2021 trailer below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

"The whole season felt fun and exciting and fresh," the 26-year-old shared.

"You'll see a lot of breaking boundaries and a lot of shifting dynamics this season. And maybe it'll start some conversations."

There have been calls for Brooke to be named Australia's Bachelorette for a few years now.

In 2018, the youth worker was the frontrunner on Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins' season of The Bachelor. A few weeks into the season, Brooke came out to Cummins and told him about the relationships she'd had with women in the past.

Despite being a clear frontrunner, Brooke ultimately opted to quit the show towards the end of the season.

"Nick deserves to be happy; it's his journey, and he wants to fall in love," she said at the time.

"But with it being so close to crunch time, I realised I still wasn't in love with him. I didn't see myself saying 'I love you' at the end and I didn't want to take that away from him."