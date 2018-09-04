tv

The Bachelor's Romy has detailed what we didn't see happen when she hopped in Nick's swag.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

By now it’s pretty clear that Romy doesn’t mind stirring up bit of drama in this season of The Bachelor.

And that includes sneaking into Nick’s swag on a group camping trip for a bit of extra one-on-one time with all the other bachelorettes just metres away.

The pair were heard giggling by Cass which made her a lot little uncomfortable.

Cass Wood
"What. Happened. In. The. Swag. Nick."

Speaking to TV Week, Romy insisted the swag visit was all the Honey Badger's idea.

"It was time for bed and Nick motioned for me to come into his swag," she said.

"He wanted a snuggle. It was really harmless, we just had a cuddle and a giggle and looked at the stars. It was really cute. He gave me a kiss goodnight as I was leaving, but it wasn't a full-on pash or anything."

She revealed to WHO last week that they had enjoyed a few wines and were looking at the stars through the swag's mesh top.

Romy has confessed that she is totally okay with being labelled this year's villian.

"I'll speak out if something annoys me," she told TV Week. "If that makes me the villain, then fine, I'm the villain. I'm not nasty, just honest, and people in the house and watching at home can take that however they like. I'm OK with that."

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

The Spill

MAFS: 25 Broken People

Mamamia Recaps

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout