Well, that was a lot.

After a bunch of dramatic walkouts, some awkward lockdown episodes, and far too much PDA, Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor finally came to an end on Thursday night.

In the final moments of the episode, Locky brutally dumped Bella Valeris on national television… just after boldly telling her that he was falling in love with her.

After Bella dramatically left the scene, Locky chose Irena Srbinovska as his winner... surprising precisely no one. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But as we all know, it’s often after the finale wraps up that the real drama starts to come out.

Now that Locky and the contestants can openly talk about their experience, here's all the post The Bachelor finale gossip in one place.

Apparently Locky texted Bella the night before the finale to "reassure her" that she'd be the winner.

On last night's finale episode of The Bachelor, it was well and truly clear that runner-up Bella Valeris had been taken for a ride by Locky's emotions.

On their final date, Locky told Bella he was falling in love with her... before dumping her on national television.

But it seems there's a little more to the story.

According to The Wash, Locky allegedly texted Bella before the finale to "reassure her" that she'd be the winner.

"Locky gave her a lot of reassurance that it was going to be her at the end. He even texted her saying he couldn’t wait to make her happy for the rest of her life and talked about engagement rings," an anonymous source, who was reportedly "present for the majority of filming", claimed.

"It has been heart shattering for her. [Bella] really thought this was going to be her happily ever after," the source added.

"All the girls and the crew expected it was going to be Bella at the end. After filming, the other girls were all sending her messages and saying things like, 'We know you can’t say, but we know you’re with him'. She had to put on a brave face and act like she was okay, trying not to give away the outcome."