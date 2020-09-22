Locky is rejected by the winner, plus all the other The Bachelor finale gossip in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

We haven't achieved much in the past few months, but it appears we are not alone.

For the Bach himself Locky Gilbert may have filmed an entire season of The Bachelor only to end up... single, still, at the end of it all.

That is one of the enduring rumours circling ahead of Thursday night's finale, ending six weeks of drama and about half an hour focused on the actual reason (besides Insta followers) everyone is there: love.

Locky Gilbert decorates a cake while answering rapid fire questions. Post continues below video.

From promos we've already seen, we know we're in for a very messy final ep, with Locky openly admitting he's in love with both of his final women (tipped to be Bella and Irena, FYI).

"You don’t break up with someone you love," he said, breaking down.

So how does it all go down? We can't say for sure, but as per usual, there is plenty of gossip and 'insider' info swirling. We've rounded it all up in one very juicy place:

Rumour one: Locky picks Bella, she rejects him, so he begs for Irena to take him back.

Can you imagine?

I bet our old friend the Honey Badger would really dig this finale, which would definitely take his season's crown for most shocking outcome.

The rumour comes from a number of Facebook groups and the Daily Mail - obvs - and it states that Locky picked Bella, but she decided she couldn't be with him after hearing he was also in love with Irena.