A "winners edit" and a wild card: Exactly who will be in The Bachelor 2021 final three.

Friends, The Bachelor is back. And honestly, it couldn't come at a better time.

With three cities and three regional towns in lockdown, and everyone across Australia exhausted by the news cycle, it seems only fitting to cuddle up on the couch and tune into the greatest distraction: 23 grown women vying (fighting*) for the heart of 31-year-old Sydney pilot Jimmy Nicholson.

Last night, during the first episode, we were introduced to our main man Jimmy and this year's contestants. We lost two during the rose ceremony, learned who might be there for the "wrong reasons", and decided on this year's top three.

Every year, there are a few dead giveaways that suggest who will win The Bachelor. And almost every time, they're spot on.

First, almost all previous winners get the slow, grand entrance. The music changes, the scene slows down and we watch the contestant walk towards the Bachelor as his heart melts. Anna from Tim Robards' season got it. So did Snezana from Sam Wood's season, and Laura from Matty J's season.

Second, they get more time with the man of the hour. Always. And finally, we learn more about them than other contestants. Maybe the episode shows flashbacks to their lives outside of the show, or maybe they just tell a long-winded story about their childhood... but that only happens for the contestants who will go the distance.

Now that we've got the frontrunner "rules" out of the way, here's our prediction for The Bachelor 2021 top three.

3. Carlie.

Image: Channel 10.