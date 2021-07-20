Lockdowns in SA and Victoria: What you need to know about COVID-19 in Australia today.

- With AAP.

Australia will have three states in lockdown for at least the next week, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread via community transmission around NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

On Tuesday, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced a snap seven-day lockdown from 6pm this evening, whilst Victoria has extended their lockdown for another seven days.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic today.

South Australia enters snap lockdown after five cases.

South Australia will move into a full seven-day lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a cluster of COVID-19 cases grew to five.

The lockdown rules will come into effect from 6pm tonight, with South Australians only allowed out to leave for essential care, essential work, the purchase of foods and essential goods, for medical reasons and for limited exercise.

The fifth case is someone who dined at a restaurant in Adelaide where previously infected people were also present on Saturday night. The current cases are the Delta variant of the disease.

"We hate putting these restrictions in place but we have one chance to get this right," South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said on Tuesday morning.

"We are moving as quickly as we can to slow and stop the spread of this cluster.

"We know these restrictions will take a heavy toll. But we've always had a situation where we go hard and we go early in South Australia.

"We've got to stop movement around this state and we've got to stop it immediately."

The SA cluster began with an 81-year-old man who entered the country from Argentina, his daughter and another two men.

The elderly man had returned to Australia via NSW, where he spent 14 days in quarantine.

He returned to South Australia on July 8 and presented to a suburban hospital over the weekend after developing symptoms.

Victoria extends lockdown by seven days.

Victoria's lockdown will be extended by seven days. Image: Getty.