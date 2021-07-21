Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: One woman won't stop talking about how much she hates... pilots.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on Jimmy and his family having a BBQ in their nice pastel linen shirts.

Jimmy says he just wants to meet a nice person and one of his sisters calls bullsh*t.

Then they all toast to his future influencer career.

Jimmy... flies a light aircraft... to meet Osher and uses a bunch of aviation puns to tell us about his life.

"Hopefully I've got what it takes to land this thing hahahahaha." Okay okay, Osher is waiting on the runway and he's heard the aviation puns and he's very excited.

"PLANES ARE SO FUNNY HAHAHAHA."