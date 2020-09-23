Each year, The Bachelor gives us someone whose story we can invest in. But not this year.

There are some names from The Bachelor franchise that conjure up very specific memories for us.

Nikki Gogan.

Matty J.

Laura Byrne.

Tim Robards.

Brittany Hockley.

Heather Maltman.

Sam Frost.

Within six to eight weeks of watching these people on TV, we became heavily invested in their stories.

WATCH: Our first look at The Bachelorette. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

We just wanted Nikki Gogan to be happy. We were heartbroken when Richie didn't choose her in the finale.

After he was dumped by Georgia Love on The Bachelorette, we needed Matty J to get his happy ending on his season of The Bachelor. We thought him and Laura would be perfect together.

Heather Maltman represented every "cool girl" who had ever been friend-zoned by the man they were interested in.

Tim Robards, our first Bachelor, was looking for love on TV before Instagram influencers even existed and we quickly become whole-heartedly invested in his search.

Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman drew the short straw with the Honey Badger as their Bachelor, but their resilience and female friendship won the day.

Sam Frost was not only dumped by her Bachelor Blake Garvey, but her relationship with her winner on The Bachelorette didn't last. We've followed her story ever since.

These are the people who have kept us coming back to the franchise time and time again.

Sure we come for the drama and the gossip, but we stay for the genuine connections and the likeable characters.

In Australia, we have a track record of our Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants actually finding true love on the franchise and we have the Bachie babies to prove it.

As an audience we're yet to become completely disillusioned by the concept of finding love on TV, and underneath all the juicy gossip and shareable memes, we're still ready to believe in the fairytale.