‘The Horny One’ and ‘The Snob’: The 8 Bachelor characters that appear in every single season.

Those who have been watching The Bachelor from day dot may have noticed a few themes developing… and by 'themes’ we mean full-blown copying and pasting the previous season’s formula and rolling it out with some new lads and lasses.

Now that we’re up to season eight in Australia, we’ve figured out the eight characters that are guaranteed to appear every damn time.

We’re talking about the classics like ‘The Wifey’ (confirmed as an official title by UnReal) as well as the token ‘Horny One’ that funnily enough has a vastly different edit to the girl who ends up winning the Bachelor’s heart.

To prove our point, we’ve lined up each ‘character’ and their leading lady from across eight seasons of The Bachelor. Channel 10, we are well and truly on to you and your go-to formulas….

The One That Got Away

Ahh the not-so-coveted second place spot. Taken up by the ‘nearly-wifey’ who you’re convinced is going to win from mid-way through the season right until the final episode.

This is because they get a heck of a lot of air time, and with each second they’re on our screen we are topped up with another spoonful of hope that they are going to be our winner.

Image: Channel 10.

When they are dumped on national television you feel their pain and you’re p*ssed on their behalf. You probably air your fury for the Bachelor picking the wrong chick on Twitter. But don’t be too hasty with your public display of aggravation, because ‘The One That Got Away’ is quite often the top candidate for The Bachelorette.