Putting words in women's mouths, plus all the other The Bachelor 2020 editing fails in one place.

The Bachelor has returned for another year and so far, it's been wild.

The producers are stretching out the episodes and upping the drama to keep us interested before COVID-19 sends the whole cast into lockdown; because honestly, no one's sure how interesting zoom dates are going to be.

Watch The Bachelor trailer to see how things change in lockdown. Post continues below.



Over the past few episodes, we've noticed that producers are paying far too much attention to the cocktail party catfights and tears to even notice that they've slipped up with some serious editing fails.

Good thing we did.

Here's every editing fail we've spotted so far on this season of The Bachelor.

A contestant holding a rose before Locky even gave it to them.

During Wednesday night's rose ceremony that sent Zoe-Clare McDonald and Clare Lange home, there was a sneaky little fail that we couldn't help but notice.

As Bel Colwell walked forward to collect her rose from Locky, frontrunner Bella Varelis was standing in the background holding one.

But... she hadn't received hers yet.

Image: Channel 10.﻿