A virtual bath date and hometowns: Everything we know about The Bachelor's COVID-19 shutdown.

We have been living in a global pandemic for what feels like at least a decade, maybe two.

March 2020 seems a lifetime ago, but we're about to relive those initial days of COVID-19 courtesy of The Bachelor, which, yes, we are still watching for reasons that remain unclear.

Next week, we'll watch as Bach production is shutdown post-cocktail party due to the coronavirus.

"We have to stop production. We can’t keep everybody safe. You’re going to have to say goodbye to all of them tonight," Osher says to Locky, and everyone cries.

The shutdown postponed filming before eventually it kicked off again... via Zoom.

Before we watch it play out, here's everything we know about the shutdown - how it happened, what impact it had and what we can expect to see in upcoming episodes.

Filming pre-pandemic.

Remember a time before 'COVID' was the world's most used word? The good old days.

Those are the times we've been watching on The Bachelor so far.

Locky was announced as the 2020 Bach on March 4, the same week the show began filming in Sydney.

Back then, the virus had been named COVID, but it was mostly still known as 'coronavirus'. Seriously, these were simpler times.

It was that weird 'in between time', after we had watched the Diamond Princess cruise ship debacle play out off the coast of Japan and when talk of social distancing and avoiding close contact was ramping up.