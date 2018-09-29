"The Bachelor 2019 applications are officially open. I applied so you'll know what to expect."

In the spirit of transparency, I should tell you…

If Beyonce asked me to put my hand up, I would not. Because I am not a single lady.

But in the interest of lifting other women up, I thought I’d do all the actual single ladies out there a solid and give you a heads up on what you can expect if you’ve been thinking about applying for The Bachelor 2019.

I’m also a Bachelor tragic, so when Osher’s hopeful, optimistic face popped up in my news feed, I couldn’t resist.

Our conversation went something like this:

Osher: Are you looking to find love?

Me: I’ve kind of already found it…

Osher: GREAT! Because a life-changing opportunity awaits.

Me: Are you sure, Osh-

Osher: Just fill out the bloody application. Please.

So I did. Under duress, sure, but I did it.

After filling out all my fake details, I was directed to the questionnaire that would determine if I would be compatible with reality TV ratings The Bachelor. And it got… weird.

1. Clothing

It was great to see the production team have their priorities straight because my dress and shoe size are the most important thing about me.

I begrudgingly disclosed my dress and shoe size. They also gave me this huge box to fill in my height.