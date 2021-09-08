It's official. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together.

On Wednesday morning, Kylie, 24, shared a video of her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

In the minute-and-a-half video, Kylie shared footage of her doctor's visits as well as the moment that she told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she was having another baby.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life," Kris said after opening an envelope filled with ultrasound photos.

"Crying all over again," Kris commented on the post. "What a special and amazing blessing and gift."

"This is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian wrote.

The news comes following months of pregnancy rumours surrounding the couple.

Last month, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Kylie and Travis were expecting their second child together.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," the source said.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mum. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again."