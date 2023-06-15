Where do Aussie fans get to watch 11 celebrity duos race around the world for their chance at $100,000 cash on behalf of a charity of their choosing? Well, in the new season of The Amazing Race, of course.

This special edition of the show will see Aussie celebs from all walks of life pair up with a close one for the ultimate travel challenge.

This 2023 season will see comedians, actors, influencers, TV hosts, reality stars and more complete a set of challenges all while competing against one another as they race to the finish line.

Fans can expect to watch as these celebs throw tantrums, create drama and most importantly provide hilarious and exciting entertainment for all.

So if you're like us and want to know a little more about the lives The Amazing Race celebs lead, look no further.

Here are all The Amazing Race cast's Instagrams.

The Amazing Race Bec Instagram.

If you love all things fashion and family, you should probably follow Bec, here's where you can find: @becjudd