Where to follow The Amazing Race Australia celebrity cast on Instagram, so everyone can do a little snooping.

Where do Aussie fans get to watch 11 celebrity duos race around the world for their chance at $100,000 cash on behalf of a charity of their choosing? Well, in the new season of The Amazing Race, of course.

This special edition of the show will see Aussie celebs from all walks of life pair up with a close one for the ultimate travel challenge. 

This 2023 season will see comedians, actors, influencers, TV hosts, reality stars and more complete a set of challenges all while competing against one another as they race to the finish line.

Fans can expect to watch as these celebs throw tantrums, create drama and most importantly provide hilarious and exciting entertainment for all.

So if you're like us and want to know a little more about the lives The Amazing Race celebs lead, look no further. 

Here are all The Amazing Race cast's Instagrams.

The Amazing Race Bec Instagram.

If you love all things fashion and family, you should probably follow Bec, here's where you can find: @becjudd

The Amazing Race Kate Instagram.

You can follow Bec Judd's sister, Kate Twigley, on Instagram right here: @katetwigley

The Amazing Race Dane Instagram.

If you want to stay in the loop with Dane or are just after a good laugh and some wholesome father-son content, you can find him here: @thedanesimpson

The Amazing Race Darren Instagram.

Darren loves all things food, tennis, television and more. Darren even has a special appreciation for dogs. If that sounds like something you're interested in you can find him here: @Darrenmcmullen

The Amazing Race Tristan Instagram.

Darren has partnered up with nephew Tristan and the pair say they're ready for anything. If you don't want to miss any of the action, you can find Tristan here: @Tjdougan

The Amazing Race Emma Instagram.

Emma is one of the country's most famous and celebrated children's entertainers. You may recognise her face as the former 'yellow' Wiggle and if you're looking for some family-friendly content, you can find her here: @emmawatkinsofficial

The Amazing Race Hayley Instagram.

The other half to the sister duo can be found here: @hayleyxanderwatkins

The Amazing Race Ben Instagram.

The former drummer of iconic Australian band Silverchair is joining his wife Jackie in a quest for first place. If you're nosey and want to see what the musician has been up to, you can check him out here: @bengillies888

The Amazing Race Jackie Instagram.

You may recognise Jackie from her stint on The Real Housewives of Melbourne where she showcased her psychic abilities. If you're not already following her you can check her out here: @jackiegilliestv

The Amazing Race George Instagram.

If you're a fan of reality tv you've likely seen this man's face around. George from Bankstown swiftly earned himself a place in the Australian Survivor Hall of Fame, and with his hilarious strategy, George won the hearts of fans at home. If you're not following this Bankstown resident, you can do so by clicking here: @kinggeorgeofbankstown

The Amazing Race Pamela Instagram.

King George is teaming up with his sister Pamela, who says there will be tantrums – she can guarantee it. If you want a closer look at her life, you can find her here: @pamelamladenov

The Amazing Race Grant Instagram.

You're likely across Grant and his career, but in case you're not following him or just in the mood for a snoop, you can find him here: @grantdenyer

The Amazing Race Chezzi Instagram.

The mother, producer and wife Chezzi will be joining her husband Grant in a couple-duo. If you want to follow Chezzi and her fabulous family, you can find them here: @chezzidenyer

The Amazing Race Alli Instagram.

Alli is both a successful businesswoman and influencer, founding her own natural skincare brand alongside her 'momager' Angie, if you want to check out her content, you can find it here: @Allisimpson

The Amazing Race Angie Instagram.

Angie works alongside daughter Alli and assists in advising and negotiating all things business related, if you want to check her out you can find her here: @Angiesimpson

The Amazing Race Jana Instagram.

The Olympian Gold Medallist and mother to six children will be joining her son Cornelis on the adventure of a lifetime. If you want to check out all the great work she does on behalf of women, you can find her here: @janapittmanofficial

The Amazing Race Teddy Instagram.

Reality tv fans out there may have noticed this face before, both Teddy and his race partner Harry featured on a season of Too Hot To Handle. If you want to check out the endless shirtless snaps, you can find them here: @teddybriggs

The Amazing Race Harry Instagram.

With over 4 million followers Harry could possibly be the most followed man on the show, teaming up with his friend Teddy for their chance at the prize money. If you want to find out more about Harry you can do that here: @teddyjowsey

The Amazing Race Peter Instagram.

The man behind one of the most iconic characters in Australian television history, Brett, otherwise known as Peter Rowsthorn, is teaming up with daughter Frankie on behalf of his grandson with autism. If you want to find out more about the pair, you can do that here: @peterrowsthorn

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.  

Image: Network 10/ Mamamia.

